Fredia Opel Corbin



Born: August 20, 1918



Died: March 9, 2019



Fredia Opel Corbin, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, left her earthly home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, and entered into the heavenly Kingdom to be re-united with her husband and other family members and friends who had gone on before.



Born August 20, 1918, in Greenbrier, MO, to Jacob and Effie Shrum Welker, she married her husband of 57 years, Odell Corbin, on April 6, 1940 in Greenbrier, and shortly thereafter moved to the Illinois area. After spending five years in Lake Geneva, WI, they later returned to Coal City, farming at 5330 McArdle Road for 48 years. For the past several years Mrs. Corbin has been a resident of Regency Care of Morris where she recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.



Fredia was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Grundy County Homemakers. Besides being an enthusiastic gardener, an excellent quilter, and an avid reader, she was a great cook who looked forward to preparing meals for family and friends, regardless of the size of the gathering.



Surviving her are her sons, Richard (Joyce) of Coal City, and Mitchell (Larna) of Washington, NC, and daughter, Ruth Ann Swan of Marietta, GA; six grandchildren: Michael (Paula) Hawthorne of Chicago, Angela (Randy) Tuthill of Wyoming, IL, Wyvone Eller of Coal City, Karla (John) Carroll of Austin, MN, Wyvette Corbin of Forney, TX, and Daniel (Anna) Corbin of Columbia, NC, two step-grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Peterson of Monticello, WI, and Morgan Blum of Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by 12 great-grandkids, Graham, Stephen, Penny, and Matthew Hawthorne; Trace and Cade Tuthill, Noah, Michael, and Owen Carroll, and Gage, Odis, and Clay Corbin along with one-step great grand-daughter, Marissa Peterson. Also surviving are her sister, Trula (Russ) Ness of Morris, a niece, Susan (Dennis) Johnson of Marian, IA, and her brother-in-law, and his wife, Rev. Jimmie and Elwanda Corbin of Jackson, MO.



She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson Richard (Ricky) Corbin; her sister, and her husband, Eula (Milton) Ward, a nephew, Jimmy Ness, and step-great granddaughter, Madeleine Peterson.



The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery with a time for fellowship afterwards at the church.



Flowers are welcome but memorials may also be made to the Coal City United Methodist Church Building Fund.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Walnut Grove/Regency Care for their dedicated care; to Nancy Levin, volunteer, who made sure Fredia was at the bingo games and sing-alongs; to Debbie Steffes, Fredia's long-time reader, sharing many adventures together through books after Fredia's eyesight no longer enabled her to read; and to Stacy Shewmaker, who made sure Fredia's hair was looking good!



Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Fredia's memorial page online by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Fredia-Corbin



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125) Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary