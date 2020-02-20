Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
118 W. Jackson Street
Morris, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
118 W. Jackson Street
Morris, IL
View Map

Gail M. Stuckey


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail M. Stuckey Obituary
Gail M. Stuckey

Born: March 2, 1954; in Joliet, IL

Died: February 18, 2020; in Morris, IL

Gail M. Stuckey, 65, of Morris, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Morris Hospital. She was born March 2, 1954 in Joliet, the daughter of the late Duane and Ruth "Margaret" (Titus) Dibble.

Gail worked as a cook at numerous restaurants in Morris for many years. She enjoyed her four cats, playing cards, and loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She was a member of the Illinois Patriot Guard and the First United Methodist Church of Morris. Gail married Owen Stuckey on May 17, 1981. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2011.

She is survived by her dear friend, Ed Mumper; one son, Marcus (Susie) Stuckey of Rochelle; grandchildren: Damon Stuckey, Trevor Stuckey, Samara Stuckey, Olivia Stuckey, Megan (Aric) Rohlfing, and Dani (Dan) Campbell; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Sylvanas, and Iris; sister, Diane (Kent) Borger and brother, Ed Dibble; her special friend Deb Bogwill; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen; daughter, Michelle; brother, Gary Duane Dibble and sister, Sharon Dibble.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 118 W. Jackson Street, Morris. A Celebration of Gail's Life will begin at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Robert Sathuri and Pastor Laura Wilson Underwood. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.

Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Gail's name to the First United Methodist Church of Morris or to Operation St. Nick, P.O. Box 781, Morris IL 60450.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -