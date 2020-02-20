|
Gail M. Stuckey
Born: March 2, 1954; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 18, 2020; in Morris, IL
Gail M. Stuckey, 65, of Morris, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Morris Hospital. She was born March 2, 1954 in Joliet, the daughter of the late Duane and Ruth "Margaret" (Titus) Dibble.
Gail worked as a cook at numerous restaurants in Morris for many years. She enjoyed her four cats, playing cards, and loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She was a member of the Illinois Patriot Guard and the First United Methodist Church of Morris. Gail married Owen Stuckey on May 17, 1981. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2011.
She is survived by her dear friend, Ed Mumper; one son, Marcus (Susie) Stuckey of Rochelle; grandchildren: Damon Stuckey, Trevor Stuckey, Samara Stuckey, Olivia Stuckey, Megan (Aric) Rohlfing, and Dani (Dan) Campbell; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Sylvanas, and Iris; sister, Diane (Kent) Borger and brother, Ed Dibble; her special friend Deb Bogwill; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen; daughter, Michelle; brother, Gary Duane Dibble and sister, Sharon Dibble.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 118 W. Jackson Street, Morris. A Celebration of Gail's Life will begin at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Robert Sathuri and Pastor Laura Wilson Underwood. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Gail's name to the First United Methodist Church of Morris or to Operation St. Nick, P.O. Box 781, Morris IL 60450.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020