Garland Dransfeldt
Born: Date; March 26, 1939; in Morris, IL
Died: October 14,2019; in Mazon, IL
Garland "Gene" Dransfeldt, Age 80 of Mazon, died unexpectedly at home on October 14,2019.
Born March 26, 1939 in Morris, IL, Garland Gene was a son of Garland H. and Marie A. (Lawler) Dransfeldt. Gene lived his entire life in the Verona and Mazon area working on the family farm. In addition he worked at Illinois Valley Industries in Morris, from where he retired after 38 years.
Gene loved visiting with family and friends, riding his bike, watching old movies and listening to music.
Survivors include his brother, Robert (Cheri-belle) Dransfeldtof Braidwood, sister, Sheila (Ben) Conger of Gardner, and brother, Dan (Sandi) Dransfeldt of Morris, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; one brother,Richard (Gisela) Dransfeldt, and his beloved dog, Anna.
Private family graveside services will be held in Goodfarm Cemetery, where Gene will be laid to rest with his parents.
Preferred memorials in Gene's memory may be made to Illinois Valley Industries, 1033 Third Avenue, Morris, Illinois 60450
Gene's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/GarlandGene-Dransfeldt
Green flameless cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2019