Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Dransfeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Dransfeldt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Dransfeldt Obituary
Garland Dransfeldt

Born: Date; March 26, 1939; in Morris, IL

Died: October 14,2019; in Mazon, IL

Garland "Gene" Dransfeldt, Age 80 of Mazon, died unexpectedly at home on October 14,2019.

Born March 26, 1939 in Morris, IL, Garland Gene was a son of Garland H. and Marie A. (Lawler) Dransfeldt. Gene lived his entire life in the Verona and Mazon area working on the family farm. In addition he worked at Illinois Valley Industries in Morris, from where he retired after 38 years.

Gene loved visiting with family and friends, riding his bike, watching old movies and listening to music.

Survivors include his brother, Robert (Cheri-belle) Dransfeldtof Braidwood, sister, Sheila (Ben) Conger of Gardner, and brother, Dan (Sandi) Dransfeldt of Morris, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; one brother,Richard (Gisela) Dransfeldt, and his beloved dog, Anna.

Private family graveside services will be held in Goodfarm Cemetery, where Gene will be laid to rest with his parents.

Preferred memorials in Gene's memory may be made to Illinois Valley Industries, 1033 Third Avenue, Morris, Illinois 60450

Gene's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/GarlandGene-Dransfeldt

Green flameless cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.