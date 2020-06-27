Gary L. Hank
Age 64, of Wilmington, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Age 64, of Wilmington, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 27, 2020.