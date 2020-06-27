Gary L. Hank
Gary L. Hank

Age 64, of Wilmington, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
