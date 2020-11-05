George R. Poppleton
"Dick" age 82, of Mazon, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Braidwood, IL, the son of the late George and Lucille (Lewis) Poppleton, residing in Mazon for over 50 years. He graduated from MVK High School with the class of 1957. Dick retired from the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation following 30 years of service. He was a 50-year member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #967 in Morris. Dick enjoyed the outdoors, working part-time farming with his friends, and loved wintering in Mission, TX. Dick married the former Barbara Colman on December 10, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Morris.
Survived by his loving wife, Barbara of Mazon; his four children, Donna (Robin) Palmer of Iowa, Karen (Richard) Osmonson of Diamond, Richard (Karen) Poppleton of Mazon, David (Misty) Poppleton of Florida; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Bobby) Lane, Robert (Carolyn) Shay, Michael (Kelly Cannon) Poppleton,Sarah (James) Borden, Melissa (James) King, Riley Poppleton, Olivia Poppleton; thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Viola Gebhardt of Morris, Enza (James) Lazier of Coal City and Lucille (Richard) Payne of Mazon and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded by his parents; two grandchildren, Thomas Osmonson and Heather Poppleton; two brothers, Ronald and Donald Poppleton and one sister, Edith Leach.
Visitation for Dick Poppleton will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can bemade to Mazon Ambulance Service or the charity of the donor's choice
would be appreciated. Interment will be at Brookside Cemetery in Mazon. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
