1/1
George R. Poppleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Poppleton

"Dick" age 82, of Mazon, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Braidwood, IL, the son of the late George and Lucille (Lewis) Poppleton, residing in Mazon for over 50 years. He graduated from MVK High School with the class of 1957. Dick retired from the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation following 30 years of service. He was a 50-year member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #967 in Morris. Dick enjoyed the outdoors, working part-time farming with his friends, and loved wintering in Mission, TX. Dick married the former Barbara Colman on December 10, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Morris.

Survived by his loving wife, Barbara of Mazon; his four children, Donna (Robin) Palmer of Iowa, Karen (Richard) Osmonson of Diamond, Richard (Karen) Poppleton of Mazon, David (Misty) Poppleton of Florida; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Bobby) Lane, Robert (Carolyn) Shay, Michael (Kelly Cannon) Poppleton,Sarah (James) Borden, Melissa (James) King, Riley Poppleton, Olivia Poppleton; thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Viola Gebhardt of Morris, Enza (James) Lazier of Coal City and Lucille (Richard) Payne of Mazon and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Preceded by his parents; two grandchildren, Thomas Osmonson and Heather Poppleton; two brothers, Ronald and Donald Poppleton and one sister, Edith Leach.

Visitation for Dick Poppleton will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can bemade to Mazon Ambulance Service or the charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated. Interment will be at Brookside Cemetery in Mazon. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved