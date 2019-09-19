|
George Richard Lestina, Sr.
Born: Date; In Town
Died: Date; In Town
George Richard Lestina, Sr., age 97, lifelong resident of Braidwood, IL, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL. Born February 8, 1922 in Braidwood to the late John and Bessie (nee Kral) Lestina. Veteran of the United States Army, serving during WWII in the 103rd Cactus Division from 1942-1945. George married the former Joyce C. Vogen on November 12, 1955 in Joliet, IL. He was formerly employed at APSA and Uniroyal in Elwood, IL, and later retiring from Will-DuPage Farm Service in Joliet, IL. George was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood, Braidwood Recreation Club, American Legion Koca Post #39 in Braidwood, and the VFW Post #5422 in Wilmington, IL. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard.
Surviving are three sons, George (Marilyn) Lestina, Jr. of Braidwood, John (Lora Jill) Lestina, Sr. of Bloomington, IN, and Joseph (Kathleen) Lestina of Braidwood; two grandchildren, John (Kristy) Lestina, Jr. and Jason (Rachel) Lestina; one great granddaughter, Kristi Lestina.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, Joyce; four brothers, Jack, Fred, Frank, and Joe; three sisters, Agnes, Bessie, and Eleanor; and his grandson, George Lestina III. Funeral service will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Deacon Greg Cummings will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. The visitation will be Thursday, September 19, from 4-8 p.m.
The family would like thank George's caretaker, Ed, for all his special care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the donor's choice. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 19, 2019