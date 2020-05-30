Georgia Eliakis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Eliakis

(nee Delyannkis)

Age 90, of Morris, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris. Born September 1, 1929, to the late Evrithiki (nee Pilatakis) and Theodore Delyannkis in Argiroupoli Rethimno (Island of Crete) in Greece, she immigrated to the United States in 1957, settling in Morris, IL where she resided the rest of her life.

She is survived by her son, Theodore (Marcy) Eliakis; three grandchildren, Kyle, Nikole, and Kristopher; daughter-in-law, Sylvia E. Eliakis as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Louie Eliakis (2013); son, Anthony Eliakis (2012), and her parents.

Do to current conditions, funeral services were held privately at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery, Morris, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved