Georgia Eliakis
(nee Delyannkis)
Age 90, of Morris, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris. Born September 1, 1929, to the late Evrithiki (nee Pilatakis) and Theodore Delyannkis in Argiroupoli Rethimno (Island of Crete) in Greece, she immigrated to the United States in 1957, settling in Morris, IL where she resided the rest of her life.
She is survived by her son, Theodore (Marcy) Eliakis; three grandchildren, Kyle, Nikole, and Kristopher; daughter-in-law, Sylvia E. Eliakis as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband, Louie Eliakis (2013); son, Anthony Eliakis (2012), and her parents.
Do to current conditions, funeral services were held privately at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery, Morris, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 30, 2020.