Gerald W. Miersch



"Jerry"



Gerald W. Miersch, age 82, of Morris, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 as a result of complications from surgery. Jerry was born in Sheboygan, WI, the son of the late Charlie and Ella (nee Lubahn) Miersch. He was formerly a resident of Marseilles and Joliet, living in Morris the past six years. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran (1958-1967), he was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Jerry retired from Com Ed in 1990 following over 20 years of service. He was a member of New Community Christian Church in Morris. Jerry enjoyed quilting, was an outdoorsman who loved his dogs, and watching the birds.



Survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Mary L. (nee Waindle) Miersch of Morris; three children, Ella-Jayne (Ron) Melton of South Carolina, Dan Hubert of Seneca and John (Carey) Hubert of Coal City; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.



He was preceded by his first wife, Patricia A. (nee Knudson) Miersch; his parents; one daughter, Hillma Demann; and several siblings.Funeral services for Jerry Miersch will be held privately. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted. Memorials in his name to New Community Christian Church (Rev. Kevin Yandell Pastor), 705 E. Washington Street, Morris, IL 60450, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris.