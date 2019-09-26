|
Glen J. Burger
Born: August 14, 1937; in Morris, IL
Died: September 22, 2019; in Dwight, IL
Glen J. Burger, 82, of Dwight, IL passed away at 11:57 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following visitation and inurnment will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight on Saturday,September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Full military rites will be accorded at the grave site. The family requests casual attire be worn for the visitation and service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guardian Angel Basset Rescue Dog Park.
Glen was born August 14, 1937 in Morris, IL a son of A. Verland and Irene (Baker) Burger. He married Barbara A. Statler on September 12, 1981 at the First Congregational Church in Dwight, IL. She passed away on July 22, 2015. He is survived by his stepchildren: David (Cheri) Williams of Dwight, IL and Donna (Gary) Kozakof Lockport, IL; four step grandchildren: Kelly (Steve) Sirk, Kyle Williams, Kurt Williams, and Tony (Samantha) Westcott; 13 step great grandchildren; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers:Lloyd and Melvin Burger.
Glen was educated in the Dwight schools. He farmed and owned Burger Trucking for many years before retiring in 2011.
He enjoyed working on the farm and his dogs, cats and cows. Glen liked to absorb himself in whatever work he was doing. Glen will be greatly missed.
This obituary maybe viewed and condolences sent to the family at hagermemorial.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019