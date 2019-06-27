Glenn G. Mattes



Born: June 23, 1938; in Princeton, IL



Died: June 24, 2019; in Morris, IL



Glenn G. Mattes, 81, of Morris, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab in Morris. He was born June 23, 1938 in Princeton, IL, the son of the late Erwin and Mildred (Peach) Mattes.



Raised and educated in Walnut, IL, Glenn went on to further his education at Illinois State where he achieved a teaching degree. He began his teaching career at Gardner Grade School, retiring from there after 32 years. Glenn most recently worked for Ritchie Brothers until his health declined. He also worked as a mechanic at Lissy Polaris Snowmobile Shop for many years.



For over 30 years, Glenn taught hunter safety through the Grundy County Sheriff's Department as well as snowmobile safety. He was a member of the Morris Moose Lodge, the Masonic Temple as a 32nd Degree Mason, and the First United Methodist Church in Morris. He was an old car enthusiast.



Glenn married Colette Viviana in Morris on October 6, 1995.



He is survived by his wife, Colette; daughter, Leslie (Rick) Roberts of Morris; two grandchildren: Nick (Caroline) Coleman of Westfield, IN and Natalie (Bart) Scarborough of Mesa, AZ; 3 great-grandchildren: Alexander and Katherine Coleman, and Addie Scarborough; a sister, Cheryl (Jim) Rentz of Davenport, FL and a brother, Terry (Susan) Mattes of Dixon IL.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Glenn's Life will be held at the Walnut United Methodist Church, 111 Liberty Street, Walnut, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor David Poust will officiate. Burial will be in Walnut Cemetery following the service.



Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Glenn's name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.