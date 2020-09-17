Gloria Emma Livsey



Born: June 22, 1927



Died: August 3, 2020



Gloria Livsey, 93, of El Cajon, CA passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 with family by her side.



Survived by her four sons, David (Goldie) Ozark, MO, John (Dahlia) San Diego, CA, Michael (Patricia) Ridgeway, CO and James (Christine) Lockport, IL. Nine grandchildren, David Peter McNett, Denise Triana, Rebecca Wallerich, Sarah Livsey, Jeffrey Ayers, Daniel Livsey, Joseph Livsey, James Livsey and Jacob Livsey. Four step-grandaughters and ten great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald Livsey along with her twin sister, Dolores Maland.



Gloria was a graduate of Gardner South Wilmington High School. She worked at a paper factory and baby clothing factory as a young adult. After she married she worked at the Pentagon as a clerk typist as well as the US Postal Service. Gloria and Donald lived in Illinois, Arizona and California during their married life, retiring in Arizona. They enjoyed traveling including visiting all 48 continental states by motorcycle. Gloria loved crocheting, knitting, sewing and showering her family and friends with her baked goods. She especially enjoyed visiting with her friends from church.



A private graveside gathering was held on August 18, 2020 at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store