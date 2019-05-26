Gloria Frances Barre



Born: June 2, 1943; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 16, 2019; in Coal City, IL



Age 75 of Coal City and formerly of Homer Glen, passed away May 16, 2019 at her home.



Born June 2, 1943 in Chicago, Gloria was a daughter of Peter and Concetta (Cristofaro) DeStefano. She was raised and educated in Chicago, and on February 16, 1963, Gloria married Robert Fredrick Barre. Together they lived in Oak Lawn, before making their home Homer Glen, and later Coal City.



Gloria was an active member of Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, where she tended to the flowers and volunteered where and when she was able. She also participated in a cancer survivors support group in Morris.



One of an artistic heart, Gloria was inspired by Pinterest, and enjoyed painting, crafts, gardening and garage sales. She loved to travel both domestically and abroad, and also took pleasure in visiting the casinos.



Christmas was not only Gloria's favorite holiday, but season of the year. She will be remembered as a people person, who was not only instantly endeared by everyone she met, but always saw the good in everyone she encountered.



Survivors include her husband of more than 56 years, Bob; three grandchildren: Jade, Indiana and Maya; one sister, Maria Winkler, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kimberly, and one brother Salvador.



Per Gloria's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption Catholic Church, 215 S. Kankakee St. in Coal City. Rev. Robert Noesen will preside with Gloria's cousin, Deacon Dennis Cristofaro assisting.



Following the funeral services, the family will receive friends and share a memorial luncheon at Assumption Parish - Berst Center.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Gloria's memory to Assumption Building Fund, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, IL 60416, to Hope Helps All Inclusive Playground, 50 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, IL 60416 or to any charity supporting the needs of children.Gloria's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Gloria-Barre



Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125) Published in Morris Herald-News on May 26, 2019