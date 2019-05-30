Gloria J. Ward



Born: March 15, 1039; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 23, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Gloria J. Ward, 80, of Dwight, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



Born March 15, 1039 in Joliet, the daughter of Silas G. and Berniece (Hauge) Peterson. She was the seventh child who helped her parents with all of the farm and household chores without complaining. She helped her dad train horses and ride them too. She graduated from Lincoln-Way High School in 1957. At the age of 19 she found her first job in Chicago. Gloria married Jerry L. Ward on February 25, 1961 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris.



She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Pamela J. Milton and son, Richard L. Ward, both of Dwight; four grandchildren, Alice M. McGlauaghlin of Benton Harbor, Michigan, Miranda K. Blavevich of Diamond, Marlena A. Dowell of Braidwood and Michael V. Dowell; seven great grandchildren; sister, Geri Morrow of Morris; several nieces and nephews, plus two family dogs, Zoey and Sammy.



Preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Anna Mae Glass, Marion Kewley and Berniece T. Nietzer-Kamisky; three brothers, Silas G. Peterson Jr., Charles E. Peterson and Peter J. Peterson; her in-laws, Donald and Mardella Ward; son-in-law, jerry Michael Milton; two granddaughters, Wendy Sue Milton and Helen Marie Milton in infancy.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saratoga Cemetery with Rev. Laura Wilson-Underwood officiating.



Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary