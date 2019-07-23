Grace L. Cheshareck Glover



Born: October 25, 1957; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 19, 2019; in Morris, IL



Grace L. Cheshareck Glover, 61, of Morris, passed away early Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at her home.



Born October 25, 1957 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Daniel and Dolores(Jensen)Sweeney. She graduated from St. Gregory High School in Chicago, got her associate degree in nursing from Joliet Junior College, B A and Masters from Phoenix University and her doctorate degree in nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She married Leslie Glover on April 2, 2005 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and they lived most of their married life in Morris. For several years she was director of nursing and long term care at several nursing homes. Later she became a nursing instructor for CMK in Clarendon Hills.



She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie; seven children, seven grandchildren; one sister, Susan Sweeney of Mazon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceding her in death were her parents.



She was a member of the Peace Chapel Assembly of God Church in Morris.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Chapel Assembly of God Church in Morris with Rev. Robert Hahn officiating. Interment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris.



For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.