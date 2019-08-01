|
|
Gregory Allen Starnes
Born: January 9, 1959; in Morris, IL
Died: July 27, 2019; in Mesa, AZ
Gregory "Greg" Allen Starnes, 60, formerly of Morris, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
Born January 9, 1959, in Morris, IL, he was the son of the late Vivian (Olson) and Allen Starnes. Greg was raised and educated in Minooka, IL. He began playing pool in his basement at 14 and quickly found he was a natural. He graduated from playing in the basement to competing in local tournaments with astounding success. As he gained more popularity in the billiards community, he earned the nickname "The Hammer" for his powerful open break. Greg moved up the ranks and played as a semi-professional in Las Vegas for some time. He went on to write for various billiards magazines over the years.
Greg is best remembered for his sense of humor, pursuit of knowledge, and perfect impressions of nearly any character. He loved comedy, especially Dana Carvey, Robin Williams, and Jim Carrey. He found solace in reading and writing poetry. Fascinated by understanding the human experience, Greg was a voracious reader of social sciences, especially psychology. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, swimming, and bike riding.
Greg is also remembered, by some, for causing pain in their lives. Greg had a life-long and hard-fought battle with severe mental illness and addiction. Unfortunately, those in the grips of addiction often make decisions that cause pain and heartache to others. Despite multiple attempts at recovery, Greg always struggled to maintain his health. If you are struggling with addiction, know that every breath is a fresh start. Know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are rooting for you.
Greg is survived by three daughters: Ani (Roger) Mirasol of Austin, Texas; Tonya (Nikolas) McKinney and Tasha (Charles) Arozamena, both of Morris, IL; two sisters, Vicky Starnes and Judy Gordon, both of Morris, IL.; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Tracey, and brothers Ronald and Roger.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Rd., Morris, IL 60450 or by visiting www.wecareofgrundy.com/how-can-you-help."
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2019