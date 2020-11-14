Harold George Mahler
Born: une 26, 1932
Died: November 7, 2020
Harold "Fuzz" George Mahler
Age 88, of Gardner, IL passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born on June 26, 1932 he was the last of the 12 children born to William and Ida (nee Balzerick) Mahler. Harold (Fuzz) served in the United States Army from 1953 - 1955 during the Korean War in both South Korea and Okinawa, Japan. On June 29, 1957 he married Margie Malek and for the past 63 years they have raised their family and made their home in Gardner. He served as an Elder at the Church of Hope in Gardner and enjoyed doing dishes there. He had several jobs throughout his lifetime. He loved farming and with his brother formed a partnership that lasted 50 years. He also farmed with Bill and Dave Masching of Cabery, IL for seven years and also with Lyle Johnson. For 44 years he served on the Goodfarm Township Board. Fuzz was always helping his neighbors and was loved by all that knew him. He was proud to have been chosen to take the Honor Flight from Springfield to Washington, DC on April 7, 2015.
Surviving are his wife, Margie Mahler; children, Verna Sue Morecraft and Richard Scott (Kory Anderson) Mahler; sisters, Lucille (Leo) Lenzie of Peru, IL, Helen (Don) Lamons of Palo Alto, CA, and Edna (George) Cressey of St. Catherine, Ontario, Canada; sisters in law, Debbie (Jim) Kratochovil of Gardner and Pat (Don) Farrer of Lemont, IL; brother in law, Bill (Faye Lynn) Malek of Lakeview, AR; five grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Reese, Margaret (Tom) Shuck of Ottawa, IL, Marlene (Mark) Woodward of Sheridan, IL, Mike (Diana) Morecraft of St. John, IN and Stephanie Mahler of Manteno, IL; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Ashley, Tom Becky, Riley and Brianna; one great-great-grandson, Paul Morecraft and two more on the way; and over 100 nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his son, Robert Craig Mahler; son in law, David Morecraft; sisters, Freida Halfaker, Gertrude Krueger, Erna Kline, Dorothy Lind, Mildred Dinelli and Ruth Payne; and brothers Bill Mahler and Leonard Mahler.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A drive-by memorial visitation will be held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Monday, November 16, 2020 between the hours of 1-4 PM. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and please follow the instructions from the funeral home staff while pulling into the parking lot. Private inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe St, Gardner, IL 60424 or the Schleroderma Foundation, 125 S. Clark St., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603 For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
