Harold K. Nelson
Born: September 27, 1925; in Morris, IL
Died: December 16, 2019; in Morris, IL
Harold K. Nelson, 94, of Morris, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home and farm.
Born September 27, 1925 in Morris, he was the son of Emery and Sadie (Tesdall) Nelson. He attended the 1-room Leach Grade School and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1943. In 1954 Harold was drafted into the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He went to Fort Leonard Wood for 8 weeks of boot camp and 8 weeks of motor vehicle school. Then went to Fort Knox to tank motor school. Harold served as Motor Pool Sergeant and Military Police at Fort Wood, TX and then Motor Pool Corporal at Fort Sheridan, IL. Harold married Betty Bradley on February 20, 1957 in Spring Valley. They resided on the Nelson family farm north of Morris for their entire life. Harold was a renaissance man and had many trades. He inherited his father's farm and farmed until he retired. He said if he hadn't farmed he would have liked to be a used car salesman. Harold was an expert mechanic who knew everything there was to know about cars, trucks and tractors. He also would have liked to work in a bank. He served on the Saratoga Township Board and the Saratoga School Board, each for 20 years. He worked for Fruland's Funeral Home as an ambulance and hearse driver where he met several life-long friends there. He served as a part time Deputy Sheriff for emergency response incidents, worked for International Harvest, setting up card inventory systems in northern Illinois, was a Cornwell Tool dealer, a licensed pilot and instructor and helped set up the Morris Airport, building tanks and buildings.
Harold's favorite thing to do was working on a challenging project on the farm, helping his neighbors with anything he could (especially bucketing snow from those blizzards we used to get in the 70/80s) and relaxing with family.
He is survived by his children, Karen Nelson of Morris, Kim (Garron) Wright of Brentwood, TN and their children, Brooks and Nelson and Ken (Peggy) Nelson of Grants Pass, OR and their children, Eric Nelson and Jessica (David) Dunham.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Betty on August 10, 2019; his grandson, David Nelson.
Harold was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church all his life.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Inurnment will follow in Saratoga Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 19, 2019