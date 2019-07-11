Harold R. Walker



Born: September 8, 1952; in Ottawa, IL



Died: July 8, 2019; in Seneca, IL



Harold R. Walker, 66, of Seneca, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his bedside Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born September 8, 1952 in Ottawa, the son of the late Orville and Mildred (Wise) Walker.



Raised and educated in Seneca, Harold graduated from Seneca High School with the Class of '70, later attending Illinois State University. He worked for 25 years for Burns Security at the Braidwood Nuclear Station. He most recently was employed at Office Max. He married Peggy Grady on July 21, 1979.



Harold enjoyed working on and fixing computers for friends. He also enjoyed playing board games and a good game of euchre.



He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children Sara (Steve) Beland, Tara (Derek) Towns, and Jordan (Will) Walker, all of Seneca; grandchildren: Hanna, Alex, Grace, and Logan Beland, Aden and Wyatt Towns. Siblings: Patsy (Gary) Mayfield, Charlie (Judy) Walker, James (Karen) Walker, Jean Walker, Jane (Dick) Castner, Linda "Tweeter" (Charlie) Bowers, and Dale Walker.



Visitation for Harold will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held at the First Christian Church in Morris at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, officiated by Pastor Scott Zorn. Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084.



Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on July 11, 2019