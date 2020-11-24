Helen Louise Drechsler
Born: September 6, 1920; in Sullivan, IL
Died: November 19, 2020; in Morris, IL
Helen Louise Drechsler (nee Lane)
Age 100, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Park Pointe Place in Morris, IL She was born September 6, 1920 on a farm in Sullivan, IL, owned by her parents: Bert and Lovica Lane. Louise, as she was known, a devout Christian, wife, mother and grandmother who was quietly outspoken. She began her academic and music education by walking miles to "country" schools in the Sullivan area with her sister Wilma where they took piano lessons together, at ages 8 and 10. Both became very proficient playing the piano and or the organ. Louise graduated from Sullivan High School in 1937, went on to Northern Illinois University then transferred to and graduated from University of Illinois in 1942 with a degree in Music Education. She could play many instruments, beautifully sing any song and had the innate ability to develop thosetalents to her children and future students. Louise met Russell Drechsler at U of I at an Interfaith Convention at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet IL, Russ was a United Church of Christ member while Louise belonged to the Christian Church. They were married August 15, 1942 and served their churches throughout their lives. Russ was drafted by the US Army in the fall of 1942. Louise followed Russ to his military base assignments, located mostly on the West Coast where she worked a varity of jobs, including the infamous Harry and Davids. Russ went overseas mid 1943, while overseas, their first daughter, Janet was born on September 9, 1944. Russ came home to his family, Christmas Day, 1945. The Drechsler family grew while residing in the Buckly-Loda, IL in 1945 where Linda was born in '47, Vern in '49 and Diane in '53. In 1963, they all moved to Braidwood, IL in 1963. In addition to being a great mother, Louise chose to substitute teach, gave piano lessons, lead the musical programs at their churches and ultimately be a fulltime music teacher wile at Reed-Custer School system in Braidwood, where Russ was the school administrator. Louise and Russ relocated to Atlanta as Russ contracted long term ALS. Janet and Linda, both medical nurses, lived in Atlanta and could offer great assistance in caring for Russ. Louise continued to be a substitute music teacher, a typist at a large insurance company and again, organized and lead the musical program at the Methodist Church. Louise pursued a handicapped van, after Russ was confined to a wheelchair, to take him everywhere all the time, it was amazing to watch her commitment to his happiness. Russ passed in 1995. Louise continued to live and flourish in Atlanta until 2007 when she moved to Morris, IL where she lived with her daughter Diane and husband Neil Romines for 10 years. In Morris, Louise played the piano for various functions including nursing homes, and was a volunteer at Morris Community Hospital. Louise was the last living member of both her and Russ' family.
She is survived by cher children: Janet (Carl Basmajean) Sious Falls, SD, Linda (Jim Collier) Stone Mountaing, GA, Vern and Patty Drechsler Neenah, WI, and Diane (Neil Romines) Fairfield Bay, AR; also 8 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. Her lifes philosophy was: "I always felt that God would not give me more burden that I could handle." She handled it well.
Cremation rites have been accorded. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements. Private services were held.
For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
