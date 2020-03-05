|
Helen T. Heffern
Helen T. Heffern (nee Novak)Age 87, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Uniontown, PA on February 19, 1933, to Charles Novak and Stefania (nee Gondek) Novak. Helen's journey took her to Cleveland, OH, Cicero, IL, Brookfield, IL, Morris, IL for 36 years, then settling in Plainfield.
Helen married the late John T. Heffern on September 12, 1953.
She enjoyed crafts and was extremely creative. In her earlier years, she loved creating meals, desserts, and hosting parties for her family and friends. Her lifelong passion was sewing for herself, her children, and her grandchildren. Helen also enjoyed painting. During her recent years, Helen took to water therapy and enjoyed her twice-a-week dip in the pool and interactions with her close girlfriends.
Helen is survived by her five children, Jack (Donna) Heffern, Pat (the late Joyce) Heffern, Jeff (Rachel) Heffern, Brian (Justinian) Heffern, and Lorene (Jim) Zabloudil; grandchildren, Kyle (Laura) Heffern, Kelsey Heffern, Cory Heffern, Danielle (Tim) Schaeffer, Ryan (Karen) Heffern, Matthew (Adrianna) Heffern, Abigail (Travis) Ayers, Sabrina Heffern, James Zabloudil, Kate Zabloudil, Erin Podracky, and Dana Hubbart; great-grandchildren, Nathanael, Kylie, Delilah, Oliver, Parker, and Dexter; brother, Edward (the late Dolores) Novak; her daughter-in-law, Susan Podracky, also survives.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John T. Heffern (2006); her firstborn son, Michael Podracky, and grandson, Sean Heffern.
Visitation for Helen T. Heffern will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., Morris. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris.
