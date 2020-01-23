|
Herbert Enger, Jr.
Born: June 19, 1926; in Morris, IL
Died: January 4, 2020; in Naples, FL
Herbert Enger Jr, 93 years old, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home in Naples, Florida with his family and Avow Hospice at his bedside.
Born June 19, 1926 in Morris, Illinois at home, the son of Herbert A. Enger and Catherine (Mitchell) Enger. Herb was raised and educated in Morris, graduating from Morris High School. He was drafted into the Army during WWII. After returning home from the service, he went to work for Commonwealth Edison, now Exelon, for 38 years.
Herb is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, RoseMarie (Valerio) Enger, and sons, Mark and Jeff (Susan); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Herbert M. (2016); four sisters, Marge Schonert, Dorthy Davies, Barbara Pierce, and Betty Johnson. Also, grandparents Knute and Annie (Olson) Enger and William and Ann (McQuillan) Mitchell.
Herb raised his children in Coal City, Illinois and spent many years in the Coal City Little League. He dearly loved sports especially the game of baseball. He loved his Chicago Cubbies and Chicago Bears.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Morris. A Mass will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Father Edward Howe, CR. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Herb's name to Avow Hospice, 1095 Wipperwill Lane, Naples Florida 34105 or to a recipient of the donor's choice. Herb's family will be eternally grateful for the compassionate care he received from the Avow Hospice staff while at home.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020