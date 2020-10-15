1/1
Howard A. Mathre
Howard A. Mathre

Born: May 22, 1929; in Newark, IL

Died: October 13, 2020; in Morris, IL

Howard A. Mathre, age 91, of Newark, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. He was born on May 22, 1929 in Newark, IL the son of Serverine B. and Edna (Severson) Mathre.

Howard was united in marriage on December 16, 1950 to the former Rita Corinne Thompson and they spent the next 67 happy years together until her passing on June 1, 2018. Mr. Mathre was a lifetime and active member of the Helmar Lutheran Church in Newark, IL. Howard served his country proudly during the Korean War as a sergeant in the United States Army from November 19, 1951 to November 19, 1953. He was a longtime farmer in the Newark area where he had lived on the family farm his entire life. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his children, Julie (Brad) Lay of Ramsey, IL, Bradley (Treva) Mathre of Newark, IL, and Marlon (Sheila) Mathre of Yorkville, IL; his daughter-in-law, Sally (Bob) Berry of Bloomington, IL; his eight grandchildren; his thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Serverine and Edna Mathre; his wife, Corinne Mathre; his son, Gerald Mathre in 1999; and his siblings, Mildred (Chester) Scott, Ruth (Harold) Kirkhus, Orville Mathre, and Sherman (Eloise) Mathre.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Helmar Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 11935 Lisbon Road, Newark, IL with Pastor Steve Lambardo officiating. Interment will follow in the Helmar Lutheran Cemetery in Newark, IL.

Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Helmar Lutheran Church Family Life Center in Newark, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com, 630-553-7611.


Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Helmar Lutheran Church Family Life Center
