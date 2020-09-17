Howard G. Kukman
Born: June 10, 1930
Died: September 14, 2020
Howard G. Kukman, born June 10, 1930 in Lisbon, Illinois, passed away from an ongoing illness Monday September 14, 2020 in his home with his family at his bedside. Howard met the love of his life, Linda L. (Sereno) Kukman, while working at Northwestern Corporation. Howard and Linda then married on July 12, 1969.
Howard and Linda worked at Northwestern making gum ball machines together for 20 years. Howard farmed in Nettle Creek Township for most of this life where he ended up retiring from farming in 1991. Howard also worked with a couple of farm implement businesses.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to be out doors and enjoyed gardening. Howard found relaxation and enjoyment in his woodworking.
Surviving Howard is his wife Linda, one brother: Russell and his wife Betty (Larson). One mother-in-law Virginia (Grove) Sereno, a brother-in-law Donald Sereno and wife Lynda (Borneman). Several nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, uncles, aunts and father-in-law.
Aqua Cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vita's Hospice at 105 Marquette Street Suite A LaSalle, IL 61301 or Newsome Home Health Care 920 Essington Rd. Joliet, IL 60435.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.