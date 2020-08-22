1/1
Howard J. Graham Jr.
Howard J. Graham Jr.,

Born: July 14, 1946

Died: August 16, 2020

74, of New Palestine, Indiana formerly or Morris, Illinois, departed this life Sunday, August 16, 2020. Howard was born July 14, 1946 in Miami, Florida to the late Howard J. and Ruth Margaret (Steffani) Graham, Sr. Howard was a graduate of Miami Dade High School and then earned his bachelor's degree from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for nine years, serving two tours during the Vietnam War, one of which was aboard the USS Enterprise. (CVN-65).

After the Navy, Howard worked for General Electric and Commonwealth Edison in Morris, IL as a Nuclear Reactor Control Room Instructor. On September 1, 1968, He married Carol Ann Brueggemann in Kearney, Nebraska. He and his family lived in Morris for 26 years and retired in 2001 to New Palestine, IN to spend his retirement with his grandchildren. He was a dedicated charter member of Cross of Grace Lutheran Church in New Palestine, IN.

Howard was happiest making memories with his family. His true passion was his grandchildren and he could often be found at a museum or a soccer game, assembling Lego sets or watching movies with them. He was an avid model train enthusiast and was known for his annual train displays that attracted friends, family and local classroom visitors. He was known for tending his expansive gardens and sharing vegetables with this friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, Carol Ann (Brueggemann) Graham, his beloved daughter, Stephanie Ann (Eric) Chitwood of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Airman Graham Butler Crawford of Altus AFB Oklahoma, Elizabeth Chase Crawford of Indianapolis and step-grandchildren, Audrey Mikaela Chitwood of Indianapolis and Nathan Cole Chitwood of Indianapolis.

A memorial service for Howard will be held at Cross of Grace Lutheran Church with details announced soon. Inurnment and final services with US Navy Honors will be at Marion National Cemetery, Marion Indiana.

Memorial Contributions are suggested in Howard's name to The Navy League of the United States www.navyleague.org

Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com


Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
