Howard Leroy Huntley
Age 84, of Morris, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Morris Hospital. Howard was born in Deer Lodge, Tennessee, the son of the late Joseph and Bertie Mae (Brown) Huntley. He was formerly of Joliet residing in Morris the past thirteen years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Germany. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. following thirty two years ofservice.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, MaryJane (Siegel) Huntley of Morris; two sons Howard Leroy (Julie) Huntley of Minooka and Donald Joseph Huntley of Morris; his grandson, Luke Howard Huntley; brothers, James Huntley of Kentucky and David Huntley of Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded by his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Paul Huntley.
As it was Howard's request cremation rites have been accorded.
For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or you may visit www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.