Howard R. Hyslop
Born: August 19, 1933; in Morris, IL
Died: July 1, 2020; in Pontiac, IL
Howard R. Hyslop, 86 of Verona passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 in Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, Illinois. Born on August 19, 1933 in Morris he is the son of the late Harold and Edith (Tuffs) Hyslop.
Raised and educated in Verona and Mazon, Howard joined the United States Navy in 1955 and served his country proudly through 1957.
On November 7, 1959 Howard married Gailye Ann Cook, she preceded him in death on October 16, 2011. Howard took over his father's auto repair business in Verona, Hyslop's Garage where he would work on just about anything with an engine. Howard took an active role in his community becoming a volunteer fireman for many years with Verona Fire Department and also serving as a trustee with the Village of Verona for over 50 years. During this time he also drove a school bus and was substitute rural mail carrier. He also worked for the Morris Post Office and retired from US Postal Service with 30 years of service.
Howard's love working of vehicles continued into a hobby restoring antique cars.
Howard loved his family, surviving are his two daughters; Deborah (Steven) Wyland of Plainfield and Janet (Daniel) Landstrom of Odell. Nine grandchildren: Amanda Wyland, Zachary Anderle, Timothy Wyland, Rachael Anderle, Benjamin Wyland, Dylan Wyland, Anna Landstrom, Caroline Landstrom and Zechariah Landstrom.
Preceded in death by his wife and two brothers Harold and Gary and one infant sister.
Aqua Cremation Rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held in Ward Cemetery in Verona on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 09:30 AM. Pastor Sherry Steele of Plainfield United Methodist Church will officiate.
Preferred memorials in Howard's name may be directed to the Ward Cemetery in Verona.
