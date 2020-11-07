1/1
Jack W. Lovelace
Jack W. Lovelace

Age 78, of Dwight, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late Woodrow and Rachel (nee Johnson) Lovelace. Jack resided in Joliet for ten years and formerly of Morris and Dwight. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jack retired from Durkee Famous Foods (formerly Van den Bergh Foods) in 2005 after 33 years of service.

Jack loved Chicago, including the Cubs, Bears, and the food. He was also an accomplished guitarist and enjoyed working in the yard, but nothing made him happier than being in the company of his grandchildren.

Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mildred (nee Kinnard) Lovelace of Dwight; two children, Timothy (Amanda) Lovelace of Crest Hill and Patty (Bobby) Howard of Alabama; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sandra (Bob) Roberts of Mississippi; one brother, Mack (Kay) Lovelace of Alabama; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents.

As it was the request of the family, Private Funeral Services were held.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.


Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
