Jack W. Lovelace
Age 78, of Dwight, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late Woodrow and Rachel (nee Johnson) Lovelace. Jack resided in Joliet for ten years and formerly of Morris and Dwight. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jack retired from Durkee Famous Foods (formerly Van den Bergh Foods) in 2005 after 33 years of service.
Jack loved Chicago, including the Cubs, Bears, and the food. He was also an accomplished guitarist and enjoyed working in the yard, but nothing made him happier than being in the company of his grandchildren.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mildred (nee Kinnard) Lovelace of Dwight; two children, Timothy (Amanda) Lovelace of Crest Hill and Patty (Bobby) Howard of Alabama; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sandra (Bob) Roberts of Mississippi; one brother, Mack (Kay) Lovelace of Alabama; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents.
As it was the request of the family, Private Funeral Services were held.
