Jacob M. Borowski
Age 85, of Morris, IL passed peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Dwight, IL. He was born November 24, 1933 to the late Irene (nee Siulkowski) and Adam Borowski in Joliet, IL, where he was raised and educated, a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1951.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy (Creamean) Borowski; loving father of Danette (Billy) Kennelly, Mitchell (late Jill) Borowski and Paula (William) Krohn; dearest grandfather of Ryan Kennelly, Heather (Nick) Goodweiler; Eric Borowski; Kevin Krohn and Nicholas Krohn; proud great grandfather of Cooper, Amelia and Emmett. Jack is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ray (Rosemary) Creamean and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Jill; two brothers, Stanley (Theresa) Borowski and Ted (late Emmy) Borowski; a niece, Jackie; and nephew, Ted Jr.
Jack retired from Commonwealth Edison after many years of service. He was formerly employed by the Joliet Foundry for 25 years. Post retirement, he worked at Nettle Creek Golf Course in maintenance. His hobbies included boating, swimming and weekend excursions with his beloved wife and family.
Funeral services for Jack Borowski will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 516 E. Jackson Street in Morris, where all friends and relatives are invited to gather from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following Mass with Inurnment taking place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception School Fund. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 15, 2019