Jacob R. Perry



Born: May 24, 1991



Died: March 14, 2019



Jacob "Jake" R. Perry, 27, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born May 24, 1991 in Decatur, IL, the son of Michael (Jen) Perry and Kathy Walker Perry.



Raised and educated in Morris, Jake graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 2010. He loved sports and was a phenomenal athlete, playing basketball, football and soccer. A very social person, Jake loved helping out his family and friends and had a passion for animals. He was a self-taught piano and guitar player.



Jake struggled with mental illness but was recovering. Through the local mental health court program, Jake found himself and was making great strides for himself along with making many new friends. Jake had a love for God and believed in the Lord. He was the most kind-hearted person one could ever meet.



He is survived by his parents; brothers, Matthew (Danielle) of Coal City; Timothy of Morris; and Jeffrey of Wheaton; step-sisters: Alexa Shaw of Morris; Ashley and Liz Shaw, both of Peru; and step-brother, Sam Shaw of Peru; niece, Autumn, and nephew, Jace; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Carol Walker of Mazon; and paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Perry of Kansas City.



Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bob Perry "Papa Bob."



Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Jake's Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Peace Chapel Assembly of God, located at 852 School Street, Morris, and officiated by Pastor Bob Hahn. Burial will be in Mazon Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jake's name to the Grundy County Health Department Perry Fund, 1320 Union Street, Morris IL 60450.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019