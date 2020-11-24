Jacqulyn Lutz
Born: December 2nd, 1930; in Morris, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Jacqulyn (Jackie) Lutz (nee Button) went home into the arms of Jesus on November 20th at Joliet Area Community Hospice, with her sons by her side, and her loving husband Lavern having passed just two days previously. Jackie and Lavern lived their lives together for sixty-seven years, and they were called home together to be with our Lord.
Jackie was born December 2nd, 1930, in Morris IL, and was the daughter of the late Charles Earl Button and Dorothy Button (Brooks). She was the eldest of five children, and her love of caring for others, of mothering, began there. She loved her siblings, Patricia (Patsy), Charles (Sonny), William (Bill), and Deborah deeply, and she intentionally stayed connected to her brothers and sisters all throughout her life. She eagerly looked forward to their visits and phone calls because she wanted to know they were well and hear their news. Jackie led a life defined by her infinite ability to love. To know Jackie was to be loved by her, and to feel that love tangibly and deeply.
Jackie began her own family when she married the love of her life, Lavern (Levy) Lutz on May 10th, 1953. She was a devoted wife and then became a devoted mother to her four sons, Lawrence, David, Stephen, and Michael. Her four beautiful, talented, and highly spirited boys gave their mother a run for her money, but Jackie was more than up to the task. She was strong and spirited herself, teaching and guiding and nurturing her boys into four strong men.
Jackie was one of the rare souls who can honestly say she lived her dream because her dream was to have a family and love them deeply every day of her life. Her pride in her sons knew no bounds. She was their biggest fan. She wanted to hear every detail of their sporting events and their days at work. She wanted to celebrate their successes and sympathize with them through their setbacks, and she was always there when they needed her. Jackie was a servant in exactly the way Jesus calls us to be. She loved her boys endlessly, and they knew that she did, and they were equally devoted to their mother.
As her sons Stephen and Michael began families of their own, Jackie was blessed with six granddaughters, and these girls were given the gift of being loved by Jackie. She was fiercely and ruthlessly on their side in every situation. If one of them fell and scraped her knee on the sidewalk, she would scold that sidewalk for daring to hurt her granddaughter. If one of them was called for a foul in basketball, the referee and every spectator would get an earful. In her eyes, her girls could do no wrong.
When her granddaughters were little, she rocked them to sleep singing "Big Rock Candy Mountain," and she would feed them all the treats grandmas are supposed to sneak for their grandkids. As her granddaughters grew, she hosted sleepovers and shopping trips and spent long hours talking, watching sports, painting nails, and investing herself into their lives. Her investment was deep, and it has paid rich dividends. Jackie's ability to love unconditionally has been passed to each of them, and her legacy of love will continue on through many generations.
As her great grandchildren came into the picture, Jackie was overjoyed to be able to hold the sweet babies and get to know them. No one - not a single soul - loved babies more than Jackie. She would hold them and rock them and sing to them, and you were hard pressed to get a turn holding them once she had her great grandbabies in her arms.
Jackie was also so much fun. She had a fantastic sense of humor and loved to laugh with people. And man, did she have a great laugh. It was infectious and joyful, and it was just another way she showed love - by brightening people's hearts. She was also a fantastically generous gift-giver. When Jackie gave a gift, her face would light up as she watched them opening the present, eagerly waiting to see the happiness she knew the gift would bring. She wanted everyone to be happy. Whether it was with a joke or a Christmas present or the perfect chocolate cake with vanilla icing or a listening ear, Jackie was there to raise spirits and soothe hearts.
In addition to loving her family, Jackie's light shone onto her community and her friends. She was involved at her church, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Morris, and valued doing her part to create a strong community for her children and grandchildren. Jackie was also very social. She made friends easily and loved them. They shared bowling nights and bridge clubs and lunches. She was intentional about scheduling time to see her friends, showing them that she cared.
During her working years, Jackie worked at the Grundy County Sherriff's Department, and she also worked as a beautician. She had a beautician's chair in her basement all throughout her life, and she gave haircuts to clients and family and friends. Her skill as a beautician stemmed from her love of caring for others, combined with her own elegant and classy style. She had impeccable taste, and she shared her style and grace with those around her.
Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Levy, her mother and father Dorothy and Charles Button, and her younger sister Patsy Sterritt (Button). And Jackie and Levy have left behind a strong, tight-knit unit as a testament to their love of family. Jackie is survived by her four sons Larry (Toni) Lutz, Dave Lutz, Stephen (Paula) Lutz, and Michael (Molly) Lutz; her six grandchildren Sarah (John) Musick, Erica (Chris) Haan, Stephany Lutz, Michelle (Colton) Kelly, Kate (Brit) Andros, and Kristen (Chris) Madigan; her ten great grandchildren, Ava Haan, Colin Haan, Zachary Haan, Mason Haan, Elijah Musick, Benjamin Musick, Anthony Andros, James Andros, Clare Madigan, and Keira Madigan; her siblings Sonny Button, Bill Button, and Deborah Komer (Button); many beloved nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
The loss of Jackie will be deeply felt by her family and by many in the community of Morris, of which she was such a proud member.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Morris, where Jackie will be laid to rest with her husband, Levy.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wanting to honor Jackie's memory can make donations to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Morris, where Jackie was a devoted, lifelong parishioner, to the Christian Youth Center of Morris, which Jackie supported during her life, or to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, who cared for her so beautifully at her passing.
