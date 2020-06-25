James Allan White
Born: April 5, 1951; in Morris, IL
Died: June 22, 2020; in Morris, IL
James Allan "Whitey" White, age 69 years, of Gardner, IL. passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
He was born April 5, 1951 in Morris, IL. to Walter and Margaret "Betty"(nee Blair) White. He graduated from Morris High School Class of 1969 and went on to Joliet Junior College. Whitey served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1973. He married Christine Welsh on July 25, 1970 in Mazon.
Whitey was a retired Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy. He was a partner in the Illinois Concealed Carry and Firearms Training Limited. He was a founder of the Grundy County Sheriff's Posse. Whitey also served as the Maine Township Road Commissioner and was a member of the St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 in Coal City.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine; his son, Chad (Stacey) White; his daughter in law, Colleen Hargraves White; his grandchildren, Todd Fitch, Gabe (Shaina) White, Alexia White, Victoria White, Connor White and Aiden White; his great-grandchildren, Cal White, Wyatt White, Ethan Shannon and Dakota Fitch; his sister, Judith (Jerry) Pobidinski; his brother, Kenneth (Julia) White; his aunts and uncles, Richard (Beverly) White, Wayne Blair, Doris White, Janis White, Marge Brown and Sheila Conger and special cousins, Tom and Joy Brown. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, honorary grandchildren and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Betty White and his son Eric James White in 2004.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family for their wishes.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date.
