James Collins
James Collins

Born: August 28, 1930; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 17, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

James "Jim" Collins, 89, of Ottawa, formerly of Seneca, passed away August 17, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, August 24 at 11am at St. Columba Church, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from10:00 - 11:00 am prior to the service Monday at St. Columba Church. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, with military honors.

Jim was born August 28, 1930, in Ottawa, IL, to Michael and Margaret ( Murphy) Collins. Jim served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Jim was a farmer his whole life, farming was in his blood. He also worked at Caterpillar for 26 years before his retirement. He was a lifelong member of St. Columba Church, Knights of Columbus, and he volunteered with the Lasalle County Genealogy Guild for many years.

Jim is survived by his two nieces, Hannah Moyer of Ft. Collins, CO and Shannon Fewell of Cheyenne, WY, numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces, and several cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Harold and Robert Collins; one sister; Ruth Mary Powers, and three nephews; Michael James Miller, William Lee Miller, and Mark Stuart Clark.

It was Jim's wish to have the students from Marquette High School act as his pallbearers.

Memorials may be directed to St. Columba Church.

Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
