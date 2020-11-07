1/1
James E. Bolin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Bolin

Born: August 22, 1938

Died: November 3, 2020

James Edward Bolin of Morris died of cancer on November 3, 2020.

Jim was born on August 22, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, and lived his childhood in neighboring Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa, and worked in the summers for the National Parks Service in Yellowstone Park running a mule train to supply firetowers. Then broader horizons called, and he volunteered in the U.S. Navy,serving 3 1/2 years in the Far East, achieving a ranking of electronic stechnician and serving first on a cruiser, then a destroyer. After an honorabledischarge from the Navy, he attended electronics school in Des Moines, then became employed at what is now Lyondell Basell, Morris Complex, working there until retirement, becoming a supervisor of electronics maintenance. He greatly enjoyed his friends here in Morris, and a wide variety of outdoor sports and activities, being an avid golfer, a scuba diver, skier, gardener, and world traveler. Since retirement, he had been spending his winters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Gene Bolin and Marguerite Ellen (Weisert) Bolin.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Ann Bolin of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and his brother, Donald Eugene Bolin of Iowa City, Iowa.

Jim was a gentle, interesting, funny, kind man who left many warm memories nwith family and friends. He will be missed.

Inurnment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, with perhaps a memorial gettogether in Morris later, in better times.

Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, IL.

For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to write a condolenceor share a memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved