James E. Bolin
Born: August 22, 1938
Died: November 3, 2020
James Edward Bolin of Morris died of cancer on November 3, 2020.
Jim was born on August 22, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, and lived his childhood in neighboring Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa, and worked in the summers for the National Parks Service in Yellowstone Park running a mule train to supply firetowers. Then broader horizons called, and he volunteered in the U.S. Navy,serving 3 1/2 years in the Far East, achieving a ranking of electronic stechnician and serving first on a cruiser, then a destroyer. After an honorabledischarge from the Navy, he attended electronics school in Des Moines, then became employed at what is now Lyondell Basell, Morris Complex, working there until retirement, becoming a supervisor of electronics maintenance. He greatly enjoyed his friends here in Morris, and a wide variety of outdoor sports and activities, being an avid golfer, a scuba diver, skier, gardener, and world traveler. Since retirement, he had been spending his winters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Gene Bolin and Marguerite Ellen (Weisert) Bolin.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Ann Bolin of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and his brother, Donald Eugene Bolin of Iowa City, Iowa.
Jim was a gentle, interesting, funny, kind man who left many warm memories nwith family and friends. He will be missed.
Inurnment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, with perhaps a memorial gettogether in Morris later, in better times.
Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, IL.
For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
to write a condolenceor share a memory.