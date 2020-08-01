James E. Milton, Sr.
Born: August 6, 1943
Died: July 26, 2020
James E. Milton, Sr., 76, of Morris, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born August 6, 1943 in Morris, the son of the late Calvert and Liberty (Malone) Milton.
A lifelong resident of Morris, James graduated from Morris High School. He married in 1960 and loved his wife Anita Sanchez until her passing in 2000.
James was a laborer superintendent for 30 years at the Com Ed coal plant in Joliet. He was a hardworking man who loved spending his free time with his children and helped out anyone who needed a hand. He was a dedicated husband and father.
He is survived by his four children: Patricia (Brian) Klabik, Jim Jr. (Cindy), Anthony, and Gilbert (Jeneatte); granddaughters Jaime Grimes, Stephanie Hill, Molly Klabik and Chelsea Klabik; a grandson, Colin, with whom he had a special relationship; and two sisters, Mary Kuykendal and Carol Kuykendal.
Preceded in death by his wife, Anita; his parents; brothers, Herbie and Michael; sisters, Shirley Cockream, Pat Benton, and Penny Milton.
Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
The family will gather for a Celebration of James' Life at The Alley at Clayton's Rail, formerly The Bigger Bite, located at Benton and Liberty Street, Saturday, August 1, 2020 from noon until 4 p.m. Safe social distancing and mask guidelines will be practiced.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.