|
|
James E. Provancal
Born: January 19, 1932
Died: November 23, 2019
Always the perfect gentleman and loving family man, James E. Provancal, age 87, of Morris, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born January 19, 1932 in Kankakee, IL, the son of the late Elmer and Alice (Ferris) Provancal and a resident of Morris, IL since 1966. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School Kankakee, IL, Class of 1950.
Jim was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War 1951-1954.
On June 16, 1956 he married the love of his life, Irene Petges of Lockport, IL. He retired from McGrath Office Equipment in 1995 following 30 years of dedicated service.
Jim was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Morris, serving his church as lector, parish council member and Teen Youth Ministry leader. He was also a member of the Morris American Legion Post #294, the Knights of Columbus Council #845 and Morris Rotary Club including a term as president. In addition he volunteered his time in support of many local civic activities. Jim enjoyed playing Euchre with his family, golfing and having lunch with his friends and tending to his birds.
Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Irene (Petges ) Provancal of Morris; his children, Steve (Laurie) Provancal of Elmhurst, IL, Jeanne (Rich) Solitare of Dallas, TX, Kathy (Lee) Warner of McCalla, AL and Sue Lock of Morris; his grandchildren, Laura, Maria, Matthew, Becca, Jackie, Ellen, J.T., Jim, Anna and Michael; step-grandson Hayden; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and J.J. and one soon to arrive; and his sister, Mary Alice (Charles) Denault of Kankakee as well as three nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Michael and granddaughter, Jennifer.
Visitation for James E. Provancal will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Dr.) Morris, IL 60450.
Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 E. Jackson St. Morris, IL 60450 until the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris.
Memorials may be made in his name to Immaculate Conception School or Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019