Rev. James A. Farber, 77, of Morris, passed away peacefully on his birthday April 19, 2019 at Regency Care of Morris. He was born April 19, 1942 in Pontiac, IL, the son of the late Louis and Erma (Vitzthum) Farber.



Raised and educated in Mazon, James attended Olivet Nazarene University where he obtained a Bachelor's degree. He married Bonnie Darlington on April 1, 1961.



James proudly served in the United States Army from 1961-1963. Upon returning to Morris, he was employed at Diamond National for three years, Caterpillar for 10 years, before he was called to ministry. He served as clergy of the Nazarene Church in the states of Indiana, Florida, and Illinois. He worked in the computer department at Plainfield North High School for 5 years.



James served as Chaplain of the Morris Police Department from 1991-96, and served on the Morris High School Board of Education for one term. He loved to golf and was a diehard Cubs fan, in fact, he was a big fan of Chicago sports in general. He also loved to sing and dance. He was a member of the Wolf Creek Country Club in Pontiac.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie; children: Jim (Susan) of Morris, Todd (Tarah) of Georgia, and Tammy (Joey) Hansen of Gilman, IL; grandchildren: Paige (Shawn McIntire, Ashley Farber, Kyle, Brandon and Korey Norton, Joshua and Jordan Hansen, and Ethan and Emily Farber, and 7 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Teddy; and sister, Mary Jo.



Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the New Community Christian Church in Morris. A Celebration of James' Life will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Todd Lafond. Burial be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors presented by the Morris Color Guard.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



