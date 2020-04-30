|
|
James J. Hammen
James J. Hammen, 85, passed away of natural causes on April 24, 2020 at his home in Coconut Creek, Florida.
Jim was raised in Kinsman, Illinois and was the son of the late Omar and Marjory Hammen. He attended Kinsman Grade school and Graduated from Saint Bede Academy in Peru. In 1954, he married Joan (nee Viner) at Sacred Heart Church in Kinsman, and together they raised their children in Minooka, Illinois.
Jim was a proud member of IBEW local 176 for 66 years, serving as a business agent from 1971-1976. In 1960, Jim and Joan built a summer cottage on the Kankakee River in Morris, Illinois where they spent summer weekends with their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. After retirement, they split their time between their winter home in Florida and their summer home on the river.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting, fishing, and boating. He and Joan enjoyed playing euchre and shuffleboard with their friends. In retirement, Jim took up gardening and loved sharing his vegetable harvest with neighbors and strangers alike.
Jim is survived by his children Nick (Kathy) Hammen of Morris, Tim Hammen of Minooka, and Kelly (Luis) Garcia of Daytona Beach Florida; grandchildren: Jim Hammen, Christina (the late Jeff) Farrar, Carrie Gierich, Kristie Lynn (Jason Chrispen) Hammen, Laura (Jeb Weaver) Hammen, and Timmy (Samantha) Hammen; great grandchildren Seamus, MaryKate, Fiona, Carlee, Caylie, Ronan, Aidan, Adilynn, Dallas, Nicco, Azrael, Aubrey, Karsyn, Madison, and Mason; sister Carolyn-Terry (Charles) Helmig; sisters-in-laws Veda Hammen, Barb Hammen, and Marge Burger, and brother-in-law Bob (Jean) Viner.
Jim was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 57 years Joan (2011); grandson-son-in law Jeff Farrar (2017); parents Omar and Marjorie Hammen; brothers Oaky (Kay) Hammen, Tom Hammen, and Bob Hammen; sister Marg (Don) Byers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites and arrangements have been made under the direction of Glick Family Funeral Home, Boca Raton, Florida. A private family mass of Christian burial will be held later at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka with interment at St Mary's Cemetery.
Family and friends can sign the online guest book at glickfamilyfuneralhome.com. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Fund, P.O. 456 Minooka, Illinois, 60447 or We Care Grundy County at 530 Bedford Road, Morris, Illinois, 60450.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2020