James L. Gretencord



Born: September 13, 1963



Died: May 16, 2019



James "Jim" L. Gretencord, II, age 55, of Morris, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He spent his last days surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family. Jim was born September 13, 1963 in Morris, the favorite son of JoAnne (Hannigan) Gretencord and the late James L. Gretencord, I.



Jim was blessed with three older sisters and three younger sisters and though he is no longer with us, he would still appreciate your sympathy for the suffering he endured.



Jim attended Morris High School. He was employed with the City of Morris for 29 years, serving as the Director of Public Works for 20 years. Jim spent his days riding his Harley and his family finds peace in knowing he is now riding through the Black Hills with his father.



Family was number one in Jim's heart. He married his wife, Michaela Jarvais, in 2007 and blended her three children into his heart as though they were his own. Jim and his first wife, Renee King, and the mother of his children, were married in 1987. They remained friends to his last day.



He is survived by his wife, Michaela; children: Kortney (Max) Schumacher, Annika (fianc , Josh Allen) Gretencord, James (Annie) Gretencord, III, Taytum Stout, Shelbi (Andrew) Moore, and Mician Stout; grandchildren: Stone Skelton and Everley Moore; mother, JoAnne; sisters: Becky Pichon, Jeanie (Mike) Hookom, Lisa (Tim) Hansen, Beth Kuster, and Jennifer (Ben Levin) Olson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and, the closest of friends, the Gray Beards.



He was preceded in death by his father, James, and his youngest sister, Bobbie Jean.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Jim's Life at 7 p.m. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.



Preferred memorials may be made in Jim's name to the family with the intention of establishing a scholarship fund in the building trades at a later date.



Preferred memorials may be made in Jim's name to the family with the intention of establishing a scholarship fund in the building trades at a later date.