James M. Corrick
Born: March 26, 1940
Died: September 24, 2020
James M. "Buck" Corrick, 80, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Ray Corrick and his sister, Colleen Beams. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria; sons Bill and Jim (Marianna); grandson Massimo; brother Robert Corrick, sister, Pamela (Jerry) Gens; four nieces and one nephew.
He was born on March 26, 1940 in Bloomer WI, where he was raised. He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1958. A few years after his graduation he moved to Joliet, IL where he began his career as an electric motor specialist. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963 and proudly served on the destroyer William R Rush. After his discharge from the Navy he returned to IL and soon after met and married his wife of 50 years, Maria. After working at National Electric Coil company for several years he combined his expertise and dedicated work ethic to open his own shop, Midwest Motor Specialists in Morris IL.
Buck and Maria's two sons, Bill and Jim felt grateful to have such a wonderful dad. While they were growing up he was very active with them in the Boy Scouts and was filled with pride when they both became Eagle Scouts. He was also proud of their service in the U.S. Navy.
Bucky was a humble, kind, good and decent man. He was fun loving, had an engaging gift of gab and was a wonderful story teller. He loved being grandpa to Massimo, elk hunting in CO and the Green Bay Packers. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29 from 4-7 PM at UC Davis Callahan funeral home in Morris IL. A celebration of Buck's life will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the funeral Home. Buck will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
