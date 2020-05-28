James M. Allan
James Mason Allan (Jim), 89 of Wayne, PA passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020.
James is survived by his wife, Mary Martha Kinney Allan; daughters Barbara Allan Targowski (John) and Patricia Allan Dodson (the late E. Griffith III) and son in law Clifford Clarke. Grandchildren Kathleen Ashenfelter, John Targowski (Jessica), James Clarke, Elizabeth Clarke, Julia Dodson, E. Griffith Dodson IV and great grandsons Nicholas and Nathaniel Ashenfelter and Jacob and Jeremy Targowski. Jim is also survived by his sister, Gloria Koeppel of Arcadia, CA and 4 nephews. Predeceased by his parents: John (Jack) Allan and Blanche Mason Allan; his sister June Allan McElvain and his daughter, Linda Allan Clarke.
Born and raised in Morris, IL, Jim graduated from Morris Community High School. He attended Northern Illinois University and then entered the Navy at Naval Station Great Lakes. He resumed his education at Hanover College in Hanover Indiana where he earned a BS in Geology and met his wife with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Jim continued his post-graduate education at the University of Illinois. He began his career as a Nuclear Physicist at Argonne National Laboratory and later took a position with the Atomic Energy Commission/ Nuclear Regulatory Commission Region III in suburban Chicago. In 1978, he was promoted to Deputy Director of the USNRC Region I located in King of Prussia, PA. He received numerous Federal commendations and awards for his leadership and for his investigation and management of regional and national nuclear incidents over the lifetime of his career.
A devoted husband and father and adored grandfather and great grandfather; he was rarely without a canine companion. Jim passed his love for dogs along to his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Mack, Dr. Craig Gardner, Main Line Hospice and caregivers, Marsha and Matu for the exceptional care they provided.
Services will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to The People's Pantry c/o the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 384 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, PA 19355.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.