James Ray Petry
Born: December 15, 1951; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 7, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 68, of Reddick, IL passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL.
Born December 15, 1951 in Chicago, IL to the late Ray and Avon (nee Jeffries) Petry.
James was a member of the Reddick Methodist Church and the Danish Brotherhood.
Veteran of the United States Army, after serving three years he was honorably discharged. He retired April 1, 2013 after many years as a correctional officer.
James was an avid bowler whom was extremely proud of bowling two, three-hundred games and two, eight hundred series. He enjoyed vacationing at his Florida home in the winter and camping in the summer with family and many wonderful friends. Most of all he loved his four dogs, Jasper, Bella, Nikki, Lily and Sox the cat. He helped everyone when needed, even upon death he donated his eyes.
Surviving are his wife of twenty-nine years, Donna (nee Funk) Petry of Reddick, whom he married October 13, 1990; one son, Brandon Petry of Reddick; two sisters, Donna (Roy) Hoegger of Dwight, IL and Jean (Joe Carruthers) Petry of Joliet, IL; one brother, Bob Bartlett of Morris; two nephews, Nathan (Stephani) Hoegger of Spokane, WA and Jeff Bartlett; and numerous great nieces and nephew.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the or to the Livingston County Humane Society.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020