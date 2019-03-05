James W. Hughes



Born: November 29, 1923



Died: March 2, 2019



James W. Hughes, 95, of Morris, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at his home with his children at his side. He was born November 29, 1923 in Liberty, Kentucky, the son of the late Claude and Emma (Coffman) Hughes.



James married Givens Burchell on July 16, 1945. He was preceded in death by his loving wife. He served his country proudly in World War II, where he fought at the Battle of the Bulge and at Normandy on D-Day. He received 2 Purple Hearts, 3 Bronze Stars, and a Good Conduct medal. He was honorably discharged in 1944.



He retired from Dresden Lock and Dam in Morris after 30 years as Lock Chief.



James is survived by six children: Carolyn (Terry) Cleeton, Donnie Hughes, Gary (Julie Adams) Hughes, Jerry Hughes, and Diane (Len) Terry and Joane Locher; 12 grandchildren, 15 greatgrandchildren, and 1 one great-great grandchild.



Visitation for James will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of James' Life will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Patrick Lohse of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Morris Color Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.