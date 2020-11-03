1/1
Jane A. Ferguson
Jane A. Ferguson

Born: April 20, 1933; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 31, 2020; in Morris, IL

Jane A. Ferguson, 87, of Morris, passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 in her home with her loving family at her bedside. Born April 20, 1933 in Ottawa, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late G. E. and Selma (Anderson) Engstrom.

Jane was raised in Marseilles, attending Marseilles Grade School and graduating from Marseilles High School with the class of 1951. Jane went on to attend Michael Reese School of Nursing, graduating with the class of 1956. She worked as a registered nurse at the Veterans Home in Dwight, Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet and finishing her career with St. Joseph's Hospital in Joliet.

Jane was a survivor of polio as a child and being quarantined for the disease and in later year's survivor of breast cancer.

She married Richard Ferguson on February 18, 1956. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Morris. Jane was the score keeper of Opdyke Little League Field on West Southmor Road, a field which her husband built. After she and Richard both retired they spent their time as snowbirds in Florida each year.

Jane is survived by her loving husband Richard of 64 years; children Adrienne (Lenard) Butler, Mark Ferguson, Kristine (Jacob) Lestina and Brad (Kristen) Ferguson; grandchildren Melissa and Michael Butler, Madeline Skelton, Anna and Samuel Lestina and Braelynn and Keaden Ferguson; great grandchildren Myah Butler, Silas Butler and Maxwell Massett; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Edward (Ruth) Engstrom, Elaine Engstrom, Theodora (Ray) Langebartel and Glenn Engstrom.

Memorials may be made in Jane's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice located at 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, Illinois 60431.

Cremation Rites have been accorded and the family will celebrate Jane's life privately later this month.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.


Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
