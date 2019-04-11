Janean L. Thorson



Born: August 30, 1945; in Morris, IL



Died: April 8, 2019; in Morris, IL



Janean L. Thorson, 73, of Morris, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Morris Hospital.



Born August 30, 1945 in Morris, she was the daughter of Leroy and Gladys (Wallace)Johnson. She graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1963. Later she attended Illinois State University in Normal. She married Edward Thorson on November 1, 1970 in Morris and they lived all of their married life in Morris. For several years she was employed at Culligan Water Softener in Morris.



She is survived by her loving husband, Edward of Morris; three brothers, Allen Johnson of Joliet, Leroy Johnson of New Lenox and Gary(Linda)Johnson of Palm Bay, Florida; two sisters, Lana Lopez of Kerryville, Texas and LaRea Cohenour of Morris; several nieces, nephews, many great nieces and nephews; several great, great nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents; several nephews; one sister-in-law.



She was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church in Seneca where she taught Sunday school for many years.



Janean enjoyed teaching, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, hockey fan and all sports in general.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Freedom Baptist Church in Seneca at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Joel Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Stavanger Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.