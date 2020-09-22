1/1
Janet Ward Sakol
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Ward Sakol

Born: August 9, 1941

Died: September 14, 2020

Janet (Jan) Ward Sakol, 79, formerly of Morris, passed away from a stroke on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

She was born on August 9, 1941 in Wilmington and lived most of her adult life in the Washington metropolitan area. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1959 and then Northwestern University with a bachelor's in nursing and a bachelor's in history. She then earned her master's in nursing from American University. She was a nurse for over 30 years and spent most of her career at NIH. She specialized in oncology, helped with research on Interferon, and was also a hospice nurse. She loved helping her patients and their families, and she was beloved by them. Jan also loved volunteering and giving to others and was an avid learner, a stimulating conversationalist, and a loyal friend. What she loved most was being a mom, a grandmother (Nana), and a great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Liz (Doug), Karen (Mark), Sara (Bob) and Tye; grandchildren, Jenny, Sammy, Allie (Sean), Christopher, Sabrina, Ryan, and Lily; great-grandchild, Elliot; sister, Joan; nephew, John (Donna) and cousins, Judy (Leroy) and Jerry (Gloria, deceased).

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Earl (Dorthy); her aunt Delle and uncle Don.

Our greatest memories of her are at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where she delighted in being at the ocean with her children and fiends, enjoying well-earned relaxation and card games as well as more time to be a mom. We are so grateful for the many things she taught us. She will live on in our hearts, memories, and stories.

A private family funeral will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shalom Center Food Bank, 8043 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements.

If interested, you may sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fruland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved