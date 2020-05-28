Janice K. Thompson
1924 - 2020
Janice K. Thompson

Born: February 18, 1924; in Morris, IL

Died: May 25, 2020; in Morris, IL

Janice K. Thompson, 96, of Morris, passed away Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris.

She was born February 18, 1924 at the Morris Hospital and was the daughter of Arthur and Cora (Olson) Stinchcomb. Janice was educated in the Morris schools and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1942. In November of 1946 she married John D. Thompson of Morris and together they operated the Thompson Electric Contracting business from December 1946 to February 1971 when Mr. Thompson died of a sudden heart attack.

Janice became an employee of the Grundy County Bank from June 1971 until 1989. She was also employed at Twice As Nice dress shop for two years, employed by Maureen Headreck and worked at the bond department in Seneca Ship Yards.

She is survived by her son, David(Donna)Thompson of St. Michael, MN; two nephews, one niece and many cousins.

Janice was a dedicated walker, enjoyed reading, crocheting afghans for her friends and relatives, was a volunteer for Morris Hospital, Rialto Theatre in Joliet and at the Grundy County Home

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
