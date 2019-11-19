|
|
Janice L. Pflibsen
(nee Tomastick)
Born: February 18, 1942; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 11, 2019; in Coal City, IL
Janice attended St. Bernard School and graduated from St. Frances Academy in 1960.
She married Allen Pflibsen at St. Jude's Church, Joliet.
She was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone until promoted to full time mother.
Survived by her husband of 54 years Allen, three sons, Allen Jr (Lisa), Derrick (Wendy Kelly), and David. Two grandchildren, Sgt. Breigs Pflibsen USMC and Lauryen Pflibsen. Her faithful canine companion "Fred".
Proceeded in death by her parents George and Dorthy (Ott) Tomastick, sister Georgene Brick, and special cousin Judy Kevish.
As per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
Private Ceremony will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Joliet Area Community Hospice, especially Rhonda, Pam, and Maria.
Memorials can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice in Janice's name.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019