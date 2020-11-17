1/
Jay M. Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay M. Becker

Born: October 8, 1959; in Aurora, IL

Died: November 14, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Jay M. Becker, 61, of Aurora passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He was born October 8, 1959 in Aurora, IL.

Jay was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and East Aurora High School. He was a member of the Wild Rose Club, the Phoenix Club, Turner's Club and St. George Club.

He is survived by his wife Lois (Fosen Peterson) Becker of Aurora, IL; his step-son Eric (Sarah) Peterson of Morris, IL and his step-daughter Jill (Jason) Petro of Texas; two step-grandchildren Claire Peterson and Ethan Petro; five brothers and sisters Pamela (Arleigh) Erickson of Montgomery, IL, Diane (Greg) DeRudder of Oswego, IL, John R. "Bob" (Sally) Becker of Yorkville, IL, Gary (Linda) Becker of Wisconsin, and Jane (Bret Miller) Becker of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elaine and Robert Becker.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Jay's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daleiden Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 16, 2020
Lois and family, we are so sorry for Jays passing. You are all in our hearts and prayers.
Joyce and Greg Ardelean
Friend
November 15, 2020
lois sorry to hear of you husbands passing my prayers are with you
joan from the phoenix club bowling team
joan dodson
Friend
November 15, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Lois and the Becker family in your loss of Jay. May you find peace and comfort in God, family and friends during this difficult time. Know that you'll be in my thoughts and prayers daily. God Bless!
Thomas R Bozonelos
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear Lois , I am saddened to hear of your rest loss. Thinking of you and your family.
Jeanne Ivanyi
Friend
November 15, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all the Becker family. May God comfort you on your loss of Jay.
Fred and Mary DuSell
Friend
November 14, 2020
My condolences to the Becker family and friends. They were next-door neighbors to us, nice folks. There are no words, but I'm sorry for the pain and loss I know you and the family feel.
Frank Christensen
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved